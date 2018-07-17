Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Public could pay $10 million for redistricting lawsuits

July 17, 2018 11:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $10 million in legal fees related to three redistricting lawsuits.

The state has already paid more than $6 million in legal fees related to the cases. Of that, the GOP-led House of Delegates has paid lawyers about $4.5 million defending the map lawmakers drew in 2011 for state legislative and congressional districts.

Perkins Coie, the law firm that’s represented Democrats in two federal lawsuits, is seeking about $4 million in legal fees from the state. The firm recently won a ruling in a case accusing lawmakers of illegally packing black voters into certain legislative districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

Republicans are appealing that decision, which could mean more legal costs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington