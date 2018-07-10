Listen Live Sports

Pussy Riot activist hauled to court over community service

July 10, 2018 3:18 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — An activist from Russian punk collective Pussy Riot says she has been brought to court for failing to perform the community service that was her sentence for protesting outside Russia’s top KGB successor agency.

Maria Alekhina tweeted that bailiffs detained her on Tuesday and escorted her to a Moscow court that would consider her case.

Alekhina was sentenced to 140 hours of community service for violating public order with protests outside the Moscow’s headquarters of the Federal Security Service.

In December, she unfurled a banner reading “Happy Birthday, Hangmen!” and in April threw paper planes to protest the agency’s demand to shut the messaging service Telegram.

Alekhina and Pussy Riot bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in prison for an anti-Putin protest inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012.

