Quotes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court:

“There is no one in America more qualified for this position and no one more deserving.” — President Donald Trump.

__

“I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic. If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case and I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.” — Kavanaugh.

__

“Judge Kavanaugh has sterling academic credentials. He is widely admired for his intellect, experience, and exemplary judicial temperament. … And his judicial record demonstrates a firm understanding of the role of a judge in our Republic: Setting aside personal views and political preferences in order to interpret our laws as they are written.” — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

__

“In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump has put reproductive rights and freedoms and health care protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block. … I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same.” — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

__

“Brett is a brilliant jurist who has faithfully applied the Constitution and laws throughout his 12 years on the D.C. Circuit. He is a fine husband, father, and friend — and a man of the highest integrity.” — Former President George W. Bush.

__

“I look forward to Judge Kavanaugh’s public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and to questioning him in a meeting in my office.” — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a moderate and potentially pivotal vote.

__

“The Supreme Court will ultimately decide if nearly 800,000 West Virginians with pre-existing conditions will lose their healthcare. This decision will directly impact almost 40% of my state, so I’m very interested in his position on protecting West Virginians with pre-existing conditions.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a centrist facing re-election this year.

__

“I will carefully review and consider the record and qualifications of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.” — Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., another moderate facing re-election this year.

__

“I look forward to the upcoming hearings, reviewing the record, and meeting personally with Judge Kavanaugh, with an open mind.” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a libertarian who’s privately expressed concerns about Kavanaugh’s role during the George W. Bush administration.

__

“Judge Kavanaugh has a record of adherence to the Constitution and has demonstrated a commitment to interpreting the law — not making it.” — Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., facing a competitive re-election contest in November.

___

“He would tip the balance of the Supreme Court even more against workers’ rights, civil rights, and women’s rights for decades to come.” — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a potential 2020 presidential contender.

__

“President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be a rubber-stamp for an extreme, right-wing agenda pushed by corporations and billionaires.” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“He is a superb mainstream candidate worthy of the Senate’s consideration.” — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

___

“With a subservient Republican Congress and a far-right Supreme Court, there is a real risk that the worst impulses of the Trump presidency will go unchecked.” — No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois.

___

“Sadly, the #Resistance is going to try to bork him by portraying him as a cross between Lex Luthor and Darth Vader.” — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

__

“This is a nominee who wants to pave the path to tyranny.” — Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

