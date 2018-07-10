Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Red Cross network urges end to mistreatment of migrants

July 10, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s largest humanitarian network is urging governments to end mistreatment of vulnerable migrants and remove barriers that prevent them from obtaining food, health care and legal services.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says that the shift of government policies toward restriction and control of migrants is creating “a humanitarian crisis.”

Federation President Francesco Rocca told a news conference launching the report on Tuesday that “all people regardless of immigration status should have access to basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

He pointed to governments discouraging and even banning and criminalizing humanitarian assistance to migrants, and armed attacks on boats trying to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. He also called the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant parents and children “unacceptable.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington