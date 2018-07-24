Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Remains found at Jamestown may belong to prominent governor

July 24, 2018 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) — Archeologists may have discovered the remains of the man who oversaw the first representative government assembly in English America

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the remains were found in Jamestown, Virginia, on the site of the first permanent English colony.

The skeleton may belong to Sir George Yeardley, who was about 40 when he died in 1627. He served as governor of the colony three times. He also convened the first meeting of the House of Burgesses in 1619.

Yeardley was also one of the colony’s first slave holders. The first enslaved Africans are believed to have arrived in English North America in 1619.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

His remains were found in a prominent spot in one of the first churches on the site. Identification will likely take months.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington