Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report: Syria blames Israel for strikes in north

July 15, 2018 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency is reporting that Israeli missiles have hit a Syrian military base in the country’s north, inflicting material damage.

The SANA said the strikes late Sunday hit north of an air base in Aleppo province. The strikes come only days after Israel said it has targeted three Syrian military positions in response to an unmanned drone that entered its airspace from Syria.

Israel on Thursday targeted positions in the southwestern Quneitra province, near its frontier with Syria. Israel downed the drone a day earlier with a patriot missile.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Sunday’s report.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The frequency of such attacks come amid rising tension between Israel and Iran, a main supporter of Syrian government troops.

Israel is concerned about Iran’s expanding role in Syria. It has rallied Russia, another ally of Damascus, to stem Iranian presence in Syria.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington