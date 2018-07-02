Listen Live Sports

Republican US Senate hopeful uses tarp slide at rainy parade

July 2, 2018 12:32 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Republican and U.S. Senate candidate took a break during a rain-drenched parade this weekend to slide down a hill.

Kevin Nicholson tweeted a video of himself greeting people during a rainy Hartland Hometown Parade on Sunday. Half a dozen men dressed in swimming suits and carrying inner tubes approach him and urge him to slide down a tarp on a hill between two houses.

Nicholson, dressed in a soaked polo and jeans, runs after the men as they slide down the tarp. Nicholson slides down on his rear end, waves at the men, then sprints up the hill to rejoin the parade, shouting: “Remember this in November!”

Nicholson faces Leah Vukmir in an Aug. 14 primary. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin in November.

