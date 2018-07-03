Listen Live Sports

Retrial ordered for North Carolina man who shot man in yard

July 3, 2018 2:40 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina man convicted of fatally shooting a black neighbor will get a new trial after an appeals court ruled the jury was not properly instructed about his right to defend his home.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday the jury should have gotten instructions about the state’s “castle doctrine” law before it found Donald Kuhns guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2016.

Kuhns and his neighbor, Johnny Dockery, had a drunken argument in 2014 before the shooting outside Kuhns’ Alexander County home, according to court documents. Prosecutors concede Dockery was in Kuhns’ yard when he was shot.

The appeals court found that jurors should have been instructed of Kuhns’ right to defend against illegal entry to his entire property, not just his home.

