Rhode Island Democrats rescind backing for Trump supporter

July 5, 2018 11:48 am
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A male political candidate endorsed by the Rhode Island Democratic Party over an incumbent female lawmaker even though he voted for Donald Trump says the party has rescinded its endorsement.

The endorsement unleashed the frustrations of some Democrats who said the party wasn’t representing the views of women and had failed to take action on issues important to them, including sexual harassment.

The party said Thursday it has rescinded its backing of Michael Earnheart, who is running for state representative against Rep. Moira Walsh.

Earnheart says he does not want to be a distraction and accepts the decision. He says he will stay in the race.

Walsh says the party made the right decision, but it still didn’t earn any “brownie points.”

