The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Rhode Island governor to hold office hours at the beach

July 14, 2018 12:48 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor says she’s holding summer office hours at the beach.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN’-doh) will hold the first event Monday at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. She’ll be joined by members of her Office of Constituent Services to help connect residents with various services.

While there, she plans to sign an executive order to reduce reliance on single-use plastics that can end up in the state’s waters.

Raimondo says she looks forward to hosting office hours and hearing directly from residents at some of the state’s most popular destinations. She plans to go to East Matunuck State Beach on July 23 and Lincoln Woods State Park on Aug. 3.

