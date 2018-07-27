Listen Live Sports

Romania fails to select new chief anti-graft prosecutor

July 27, 2018 7:03 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s justice minister has rejected four prosecutors who applied for the post of chief anti-corruption prosecutor amid criticism the government isn’t committed to fighting high-level graft.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader says no candidate fulfilled the requirements for the prestigious but highly scrutinized post and that the hiring process will be extended.

Two applicants were senior anti-corruption prosecutors while the others worked for the general prosecutor’s office.

Former anti-graft chief Laura Codruta Kovesi was dismissed on July 9 by the president amid government allegations of incompetence and mismanagement. She has rejected the accusations.

The ruling Social Democratic Party has often criticized the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, claiming it unfairly targets politicians.

Under Kovesi’s leadership the agency won praise from the European Union, the United States and ordinary Romanians.

