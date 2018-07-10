Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romania’s president: new criminal laws are unconstitutional

July 10, 2018 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president is urging the country’s top court to strike down a series of revised criminal justice statutes which he says are unconstitutional.

Klaus Iohannis wrote to the Constitutional Court Tuesday outlining 33 objections to a series of amendments to existing criminal law which Parliament approved last month.

One of the measures adopted prohibits courts from overturning a lower court’s acquittal of a criminal defendant unless new evidence surfaces. The president said this “violated the independence of judges.”

Another amendment says information about criminal cases will no longer be made public without “legal public interest,” which Iohannis criticized as “unclear and unpredictable.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also will need to bring charges against someone under investigation within a year for the case to go to trial. Iohannis said the timeframe could obstruct prosecutors from probing serious crimes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington