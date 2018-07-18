Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romania’s top court OKs residency rights for same-sex couple

July 18, 2018 9:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s top court has ruled that a gay Romanian-American couple is entitled to the same residency rights as other married couples in the European Union.

The Constitutional Court ruling issued on Wednesday followed a decision last month by the European Court of Justice in the case of Romanian Adrian Coman and his American husband, Claibourn Robert Hamilton. The men wanted their marriage legally recognized in Romania.

The European Union court ruled that member countries “may not obstruct the freedom of residence” of EU citizens by refusing to grant residence for the same-sex spouse.”

The ruling didn’t prohibit countries from continuing to ban same-sex marriages.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Romanian Constitutional Court chief judge Valer Dorneanu said Wednesday’s national ruling was not about recognizing same-sex marriage, but about freedom of movement.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington