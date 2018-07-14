Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rouhani: Iran continuing relations with world despite US

July 14, 2018 5:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country will continue its economic relations with the rest of the world despite more sanctions by the United States.

Speaking after a meeting with government leaders, Rouhani said Saturday: “We are very hopeful that the trend of economic engagement with the world will continue as before.”

State TV broadcast his remarks live.

Rouhani says the U.S. has become more isolated since imposing sanctions on Iran and says the sanctions target ordinary Iranians.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

He added his administration will provide the essential needs of Iranians.

Iran is in an economic crisis fueled by the U.S. decision May 8 to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal and restore sanctions. International firms have mostly left Iran and the U.S. has demanded allies stop buying Iranian oil.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington