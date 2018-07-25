Listen Live Sports

Rouhani says Trump’s ’empty threats’ not worth a response

July 25, 2018 6:39 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says there’s no need to respond to President Donald Trump’s “empty threats.”

Rouhani’s remarks Wednesday were his first since Trump warned the Iranian leader of dire consequences for threatening the United States.

Rouhani told his Cabinet that there are “baseless comments and empty threats” by “some U.S. leaders.”

He added: “There is no need for us to respond to any nonsensical comment and answer back to them.”

Rouhani also said: “We should respond to them with action.”

He added Iran’s “strongest response to their cheap comments” would be “indifference to their plots and choosing to resist and foil their schemes.”

Trump tweeted Sunday if Iran threatened the U.S., it would “suffer consequences.” He tempered this Tuesday, saying “we’re ready to make a real deal” with Iran.

