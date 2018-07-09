Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Russia: Palmyra sculptures damaged by IS being reconstructed

July 9, 2018 8:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says that scientists in Damascus have begun reconstructing ancient sculptures from the city of Palmyra that were damaged by the Islamic State group during Syria’s civil war.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday — citing reports by the state news agency RIA-Novosti — that a group of eight experts has started work on the statues and sculptures rescued from Palmyra.

The ancient city is home to one of the Middle East’s most spectacular archaeological sites. Many of them were badly damaged by IS in 2015. Palmyra is a world heritage site protected by the United Nation’s cultural agency.

RIA-Novosti cited Syrian officials as saying that they are getting help from Russia’s Pushkin museum in Moscow.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington