The Associated Press
 
School identifies Minnesota teen fatally shot by deputies

July 14, 2018 6:12 pm
 
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — A high school principal has identified a 16-year-old student fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in suburban Minneapolis.

Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson identified Archer Amorosi in a letter to students, families and staff on Saturday.

Authorities say Amorosi was suicidal and threatening his mother with knives and a baseball bat. Carver County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Chanhassen around 10 a.m. Friday after the teen’s mother called 911.

Authorities say deputies used a stun gun on the teen and, at one point, two deputies fired their guns, hitting him.

Amorosi died at the scene. One deputy was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The principal says Amorosi was “talented in and out of the classroom.” He says the teen excelled in lacrosse and football.

The Associated Press

