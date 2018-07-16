Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

School starts early in West Bank village set for demolition

July 16, 2018 6:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian ministry of education has decided to start the schoolyear early in a Bedouin village in the West Bank that is slated for demolition.

The ministry says it’s trying to pre-empt any Israeli move by starting school early for 170 elementary students in Khan al-Ahmar and four nearby Bedouin communities.

The students lined up on Monday in the courtyard, singing the Palestinian anthem as officials attended.

Israel claims the village, east of Jerusalem, was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers, about 7 miles, away. But critics say it’s impossible for Palestinians to get building permits and that the demolition is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Israel’s Supreme Court has suspended the planned demolition pending an appeal amid international opposition to the move.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington