GOP candidates for Georgia governor ask ‘Who can you trust?’

July 12, 2018 8:50 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — In a fiery debate between the two Republicans vying for Georgia governor, both candidates tried to make the race about who voters can trust when no one is looking.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp squared off Thursday evening in Atlanta.

Kemp continued to attack Cagle over a secret recording released last month in which Cagle says he backed what he called “bad public policy” for political gain.

Cagle punched back, saying that Kemp had “colluded” with former candidate Clay Tippins, who recorded the private conversation with Cagle without his knowledge and then released portions to the media.

Cagle held an early lead in the runoff, but recent polls show Kemp gaining ground.

The runoff will be decided July 24. The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

