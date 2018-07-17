Listen Live Sports

Senate GOP, Dems fight over Kavanaugh confirmation documents

July 17, 2018 3:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a Senate battle brewing over Democrats’ requests for documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s career.

No. 2 Senate Republican leader John Cornyn told reporters Tuesday about “rumblings” that Democrats want “every scrap of paper” from Kavanaugh’s career. The Texan says Republicans won’t let Democrats prolong the process with “unreasonable” demands that could delay his confirmation beyond the November elections.

A senior Democratic Senate aide says Democrats want as many relevant documents as possible, especially from his time as White House staff secretary under President George W. Bush.

The aide says Democratic senators haven’t agreed to meet with Kavanaugh because they want to understand what documents the White House and Republicans will produce and how they’ll do it.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

