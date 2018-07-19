Listen Live Sports

Senegal sentences extremist supporters in rare mass trial

July 19, 2018 11:43 am
 
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s criminal court has sentenced more than a dozen people to up to 20 years in prison for financing extremism and other offenses in a rare mass trial of suspected jihadists.

Thirty-one people were tried after being arrested in 2015 counterterror operations that sought suspected Boko Haram extremists in the West African nation. Fourteen people were acquitted.

The prosecutor had asked for sentences of 30 years in prison.

Two men described as masterminds have been sentenced to 20 years with forced labor. Others have received sentences ranging from 5 to 15 years.

Muslim-majority Senegal has faced less of a threat from extremists than other West African nations such as Mali.

