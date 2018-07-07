Listen Live Sports

Sheriff’s office: Florida officer killed man holding knife

July 7, 2018 3:54 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer responding to a family disturbance call.

In a WJXT-TV report , Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Chris Butler said officers responded Saturday morning after receiving a 911 call about a man breaking things and damaging a car.

Butler said while officers were en route, the suspect himself called 911 and told the dispatcher that he did not want to live any longer.

The first officer to arrive reported that a man was on the front porch with a knife.

Butler said the man approached the officer with the knife and ignored commands to drop it.

The officer shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the officer or the suspect.

Information from: WJXT-TV, http://www.news4jax.com/index.html

