Sheriff’s office says deputy charged with theft from elderly

July 3, 2018 11:03 am
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a county sheriff’s deputy accused of stealing more than $40,000 from an elderly man starting three years ago has been charged in Ohio with theft from the elderly.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Teresa Hill was arrested Monday and has been placed on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office. The 42-year-old Akron woman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Court records don’t indicate whether Hill has an attorney. No public home telephone listing could be found for her.

Authorities say Summit County Adult Protective Services reported in March that it received a complaint that an individual had allegedly committed theft offenses against a senior citizen in the county.

The complaint alleged the theft occurred between January 2015 and March 2018.

