Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

South Korea, India plan to double bilateral trade by 2030

July 11, 2018 3:32 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and South Korea are expanding their business ties with an aim to increase bilateral trade to US $50 billion by 2030, the two countries’ leaders said Tuesday.

Visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged their business communities to step up investments and promote joint ventures.

After their meetings, the two countries signed various agreements on business cooperation, cultural exchanges, technology sharing and scientific research.

Bilateral trade between the two Asian countries was $20 billion in 2017. Moon is on a four day state-visit to India and will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Modi said the two countries’ foreign policies “naturally go together.”

“On a policy level, India’s ‘Act East’ policy and South Korea’s ‘New Southern strategy’ naturally go together. And I heartily welcome President Moon’s belief that India-South Korea relation is a founding pillar of their new Southern strategy,” Modi said.

The two leaders agreed to create cultural exchange programs and ease visa processes to “deepen cultural and people-to-people relations.”

The two leaders on Monday traveled in a metro train to Noida, in the outskirts of the India’s capital, and inaugurated a new production facility of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, which they described as the largest mobile phone factory in the world.

The $728 million facility is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in India.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington