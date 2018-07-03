Listen Live Sports

South Sudan wants to extend president’s term until 2021

July 3, 2018 10:57 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — South Sudan’s government has proposed extending President Salva Kiir’s term in office for another three years, which the armed opposition calls illegal as the two sides pursue a peace deal to end a five-year civil war.

Lawmaker Atem Garang says parliament has up to one month to approve the extension of Kiir’s term until 2021, which is virtually guaranteed as the ruling party holds a majority of seats.

Garang calls the extension necessary to avoid “anarchy.”

But opposition spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel calls the proposal illegal and “anti-peace” as the warring sides pursue a peace agreement. They have not yet agreed on any power-sharing deal.

A “permanent” cease-fire agreed on last week was violated within hours on Saturday, with each side blaming the other.

