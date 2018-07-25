Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

SpaceX launches 10 more Iridium Communications satellites

July 25, 2018 9:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Ten more satellites for Iridium Communications have been successfully launched into orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday and released the satellites about an hour later.

It was the seventh launch in Iridium’s $3 billion campaign to replace its entire fleet of globe-circling satellites and brought the number in orbit to 65. One more launch will increase the number to 75, including 66 operational satellites and nine spares.

SpaceX says that despite challenging weather and sea conditions, the Falcon’s first stage successfully returned to Earth and landed on a “droneship” stationed in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington