Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Special prosecutor named to aid in Indiana AG investigation

July 24, 2018 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been named to help investigate allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

A Marion County judge on Tuesday appointed Fort Wayne attorney Daniel Sigler to review the state inspector general’s eventual findings and determine whether Hill should face criminal charges.

Sigler is a Democrat and former prosecutor. He was also the special prosecutor in a case that led to then-Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White’s conviction on voter fraud charges in 2012.

Hill is accused of groping the women at an Indianapolis bar in March. The Republican has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from the Republican governor and legislative leaders.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry sought a special prosecutor for Hill, citing legal entanglements between his and Hill’s office.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington