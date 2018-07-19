Spokesman says Pakistan’s ex-PM jail conditions deplorable

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for the political party of Pakistan’s jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the former leader is being held in deplorable conditions as he awaits the outcome of his appeal over a 10-year sentence on corruption charges.

Pervaiz Rashid, of the Pakistan Muslim League, says he visited Sharif in jail on Thursday.

His statement comes amid increasing political tensions ahead of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections next week.

Analysts say cricket star and opposition candidate Imran Khan enjoys the backing of military, which has ruled Pakistan directly and indirectly for most of its 71-year history.

Rashid says the Pakistan Muslim League party will win the vote if the elections are not rigged.

Sharif, who was ousted from office by the country’s Supreme Court last July, faces several trials on corruption charges.

