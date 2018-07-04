Listen Live Sports

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, 79, hospitalized with pneumonia

July 4, 2018 4:25 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokeswoman says Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland is being treated at a Washington hospital for pneumonia but is expected to recover quickly.

Spokeswoman Katie Grant said Wednesday in an emailed statement that the congressman was being treated with antibiotics and resting after being admitted to The George Washington University Hospital a day earlier.

Grant says the 79-year-old Hoyer was diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia.

She says Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, looks forward to being back at work “very soon.”

