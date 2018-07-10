Listen Live Sports

State lawmaker suffers serious burns at his farm in Maine

July 10, 2018 2:58 pm
 
WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — Fire officials say a state lawmaker suffered serious burns while using gasoline to start a brush fire at his farm in Winthrop, Maine.

The state fire marshal’s office reports that Democratic Rep. Craig Hickman was taken to a Lewiston hospital before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was listed in fair condition Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say gasoline vapors ignited Tuesday morning while he was trying to burn brush on his 25-acre farm, where he operates Annabessacook Farm Bed & Breakfast.

Officials said he suffered burns on his legs and chest.

Investigators said someone initially tried to drive Hickman to an Augusta hospital before stopping at a fire station. Gov. Paul LePage tweeted that he and his wife, Ann, are wishing Hickman a “speedy recovery.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

