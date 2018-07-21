Listen Live Sports

Students, Capital-Gazette reporter, rally for gun control

July 21, 2018 3:01 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Students from a Maryland school where a girl was killed in a shooting and a reporter from the Capital-Gazette newspaper where five people were shot to death last month are urging lawmakers to approve stronger gun-control measures.

Dozens of people rallied Saturday in a driving rain outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis.

Jaxon O’Mara, who will be a senior at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, says she attended the rally because she doesn’t want other communities to go through what hers did. In March, Great Mills student Jaelynn Willey was fatally shot by a classmate.

Capital reporter Selene San Felice, who survived the June 28 newsroom attack, says “we need a government that stands up for us.”

