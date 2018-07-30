Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suit filed in fatal Chicago police shooting caught on video

July 30, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed in a fatal Chicago police shooting days after the release of body-camera video showing an officer firing at a 24-year-old as he sought to hop a fence.

Lawyers filed the suit Monday in Cook County for Maurice Granton Jr.’s girlfriend and two baby daughters. It names the city and the officer as defendants in the June 6 shooting.

It says a bullet severed Granton’s spine as he grabbed the fence with both hands. It alleges Granton wasn’t a threat then and the officer could have used a stun gun.

Authorities say Granton fled as drug investigators tried to question him. A gun was found about 20 feet (6 meters) from the fence. Police say it had been fired.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

City lawyers hadn’t seen the lawsuit and declined comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington