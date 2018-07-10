Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suspended Baltimore officer focus of excessive-force probe

July 10, 2018 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer who’s been indicted on charges of assault and misconduct in connection with a 2016 incident was the focus of a departmental investigation of excessive force.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith told The Baltimore Sun Tuesday that the internal investigation found Officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez used “force that appeared to be excessive” in July 2016. Smith said earlier this month that the 31-year-old Rivera-Martinez was suspended without pay after jurors indicted him for the July 2016 allegations.

Court documents released Tuesday say Rivera-Martinez committed an unlawful act while acting as a sworn police officer. What Rivera-Martinez is accused of doing in July 2016 remains unclear.

Rivera-Martinez is set to be arraigned July 24. The Sun reports online records don’t list a lawyer for him.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington