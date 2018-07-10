Listen Live Sports

Sworn in with new powers, Erdogan leaves on 1st trip

July 10, 2018 4:16 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left for Azerbaijan and the breakaway northern part of ethnically divided Cyprus, making his first foreign trip since being sworn in as Turkey’s first executive president with sweeping powers.

Erdogan’s trip on Tuesday came a day after he took the oath of office and appointed a new 16-member Cabinet, including his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as treasury and finance minister.

Under the new system, the office of the prime minister is abolished. The president can issue decrees, prepare the budget and has the power to impose a state of emergency. Critics say the executive presidency amounts to one-man rule.

In decrees published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, Turkey appointed a new chief of staff to replace Gen. Hulusi Akar who was named defense minister.

