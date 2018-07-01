Listen Live Sports

Syrian refugees return from Lebanon in latest repatriation

July 1, 2018 6:18 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Around 70 Syrian refugees have returned to their war-torn homeland from Lebanon as part of a repatriation program the Lebanese government says is voluntary.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported the return on Sunday, after an earlier group of some 400 Syrians went back last week. The refugees registered with Lebanese authorities, who provided buses to take them across the border.

The repatriations come amid a dispute between the government of Lebanon and the U.N.’s refugee agency, which Beirut accuses of trying to discourage refugees from going home. UNHCR rejects the charges.

Lebanon hosts around 1 million registered Syrians — who account for roughly a quarter of the tiny country’s population — and officials have said that Lebanon can no longer afford the strain on its fragile economy.

