Tasty typo confuses Senate candidate with a sandwich

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A tasty typo mistakenly turned a U.S. Senate candidate’s name into that of a sandwich.

The Connecticut Post reports that a banner on Connecticut Senate candidate Dominic Rapini’s website’s read “Approved by Dominic Panini.”

When told about the mistake, Rapini told the newspaper: “Oh, my God, you’re kidding me!”

The mistake was fixed as of Thursday afternoon.

The Apple executive faces Republican-endorsed candidate Matthew Corey in the August primary. They’re hoping to take on Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy in the fall.

Rapini’s last name already has an appetizing meaning. He says rapini means broccoli rabe in Italian, so people often find recipes when they Google his name.

