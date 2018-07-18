Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tawes Crab and Clam Bake set for Maryland

July 18, 2018 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — It’s time for one of the hottest traditional events on Maryland’s political calendar, especially in an election year.

The 42nd Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is scheduled for Wednesday in Crisfield.

The all-you-can-eat festival draws politicians from across the state to eat, mingle and sweat on the Eastern Shore in Somerset County.

It all happens in an asphalt parking lot by a marina, where the smell of seafood wafts in the air.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The governor’s office and all of the state’s 188 legislative seats are on the November ballot.

The festival is named in honor of Crisfield native J. Millard Tawes, who was governor from 1959 to 1967. He’s also the only Maryland politician to ever be elected governor, comptroller and treasurer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington