Tech head for motor vehicle agency out after voter problems

July 5, 2018 3:20 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The head of information technology for Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration isn’t with the agency anymore after a programming error that meant thousands of primary voters had to cast provisional ballots.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday during an interview with WTOP-FM that “the person in charge of all IT for the MVA is no longer working there.”

A spokeswoman for the agency declined Thursday to discuss the case, saying officials don’t talk publicly about personnel matters.

Officials announced before last week’s primary that nearly 80,000 voters might have to use provisional ballots, although the department head said later that the final number would likely be lower.

The state elections board said Thursday that an unofficial count shows 20,563 provisional ballots were cast, compared with 14,496 cast in the 2014 gubernatorial primary.

