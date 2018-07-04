Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Teen selling sweetgrass roses arrested at S Carolina market

July 4, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old has been arrested selling sweetgrass roses without a permit at a popular South Carolina market.

A police report says an officer had noted the black teenager selling the art, called Palmetto Roses, for several weeks as he walked in traffic near Charleston’s City Market.

The report says the teen fought with the white officer and it took several witnesses to get him in custody Monday afternoon.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says the teen was charged with breaking a city ordinance requiring a license to sell Palmetto Roses. Charleston created the Palmetto Artisan Program a decade ago to regulate selling the art.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The teen’s lawyer, Marvin Pendarvis, told The Post and Courier of Charleston the teen was released from juvenile jail and there are conflicting stories about what happened.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington