Teen selling sweetgrass roses arrested at S Carolina market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old has been arrested selling sweetgrass roses without a permit at a popular South Carolina market.

A police report says an officer had noted the black teenager selling the art, called Palmetto Roses, for several weeks as he walked in traffic near Charleston’s City Market.

The report says the teen fought with the white officer and it took several witnesses to get him in custody Monday afternoon.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says the teen was charged with breaking a city ordinance requiring a license to sell Palmetto Roses. Charleston created the Palmetto Artisan Program a decade ago to regulate selling the art.

The teen’s lawyer, Marvin Pendarvis, told The Post and Courier of Charleston the teen was released from juvenile jail and there are conflicting stories about what happened.

