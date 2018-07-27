Listen Live Sports

Tennessee officer fatally shoots man after traffic stop

July 27, 2018 7:46 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man by a Nashville police officer during a traffic stop.

News outlets report the shooting occurred Thursday evening on a sidewalk beside an apartment complex.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating, identified the deceased as Daniel Hambrick.

Metro Nashville police identified the officer who shot Hambrick as 25-year-old Andrew Delke. Police spokesman Don Aaron says the officer has been placed on “routine administrative leave.”

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says authorities believe that during the traffic stop, Hambrick “reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a firearm in his hand” and the “situation escalated,” resulting in Delke firing his gun multiple times.

DeVine says it’s unclear whether the gun was pointed at the officer.

Top Stories

The Associated Press

