Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas judge rejects request to move ex-officer trial

July 31, 2018 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has denied a request to move the trial of a white former suburban Dallas police officer who’s charged with murder in the 2017 shooting of a black teenager.

Roy Oliver was working as a Balch Springs officer when he fired into a moving vehicle holding five black teenagers, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Police say video shows the vehicle was driving away. In court filings, Oliver has said he and his partner were in fear for their lives when the vehicle sped past them.

A judge on Tuesday rejected a request to move Oliver’s trial. Defense attorneys argued Oliver could not receive an impartial and fair trial in Dallas County. They said there’s been extensive media coverage of the case and what they called “considerable prejudicial discussion” in the community.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington