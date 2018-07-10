Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas police shoot, kill man who swung machetes at vehicles

July 10, 2018 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police in North Texas have shot and killed a man who witnesses said was armed with two machetes that he swung at passing vehicles.

Police in Garland, northeast of Dallas, said in a statement that witnesses reported the man was striking vehicles with the machetes Tuesday along a service road adjacent to Interstate 30.

The man walked toward officers who responded to the scene and ignored commands to drop the weapons.

Authorities say one of the officers, a 27-year veteran of the department, fired and struck the man, who died at the scene.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The man’s name has not been released and it’s not clear why he was in the roadway armed with the weapons.

The officer who shot him has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington