The Latest: Chief: Milwaukee police officer fatally shot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on a Milwaukee police officer who was shot (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer’s death at a briefing Wednesday evening. Morales says the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.

Advertisement

It’s the second Milwaukee police officer to die in the line of duty in nearly two months. Another officer was killed when the squad car he was in crashed during a pursuit in June.

___

6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee police say an officer was shot and a suspect is in custody.

Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis says the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

Votsis says one other person was wounded in the shooting and the condition of both victims was not available.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting. Mayor Tom Barrett also responded to the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department has a briefing planned Wednesday evening.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles “Chuckie” Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.