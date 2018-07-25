Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Ecuadorean immigration thankful for freedom

July 25, 2018 12:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

An Ecuadorean immigrant who’s been freed by a U.S. judge says he thought his world “was coming to an end” when he was detained after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

Pablo Villavicencio (vee-uh-vih-SEHN’-see-oh) spoke outside his Long Island home Wednesday, the morning after his release from immigration detention.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Villavicencio was arrested June 1 after a routine background check during the pizza delivery revealed an arrest warrant for immigration law violations.

A U.S. District Court judge said Tuesday he can remain in the United States while seeking legal status. The judge said Villavicencio has no criminal history, has paid his taxes and has worked hard to provide for his family.

Villavicencio, who has a wife and two young daughters, expressed gratitude for the decision.

___

10 a.m.

An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Sandra Chica told Newsday on Wednesday there were tears and kisses when her husband, Pablo Villavicencio (vee-uh-vih-SEHN’-see-oh), walked through their door late Tuesday. The couple has two daughters, ages 2 and 4.

Villavicencio was arrested June 1 after a routine background check during the pizza delivery revealed an arrest warrant for immigration law violations.

A District Court judge said he can remain in the United States while seeking legal status. The judge said Villavicencio has no criminal history, has paid his taxes and has worked hard to provide for his family.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington