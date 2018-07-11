Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: Elderly man beaten bloody thanks key witness

July 11, 2018 11:14 pm
 
1 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the beating of a 92-year-old man in Southern California (all times local):

7 p.m.

A 92-year-old man beaten repeatedly in the face with a brick in Los Angeles says he’s thankful that a passer-by took video of the aftermath of the attack and tried her best to help him.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was out for a walk when he was beaten the night of July 4 in a tough South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Misbel Borjas said Wednesday that she witnessed the attack and captured a video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed in the grass, his face covered in blood. The video and a photo that Borjas says shows the attacker got widespread attention.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Laquisha Jones in the attack. She was booked for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.

It’s unclear of Jones has an attorney.

___

8:30 a.m.

A woman has been arrested in the investigation of the beating of a 92-year-old man in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says detectives took 30-year-old Laquisha Jones into custody late Tuesday in Los Angeles and booked her into jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was beaten around 7:30 p.m. July 4 on a sidewalk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

A witness made a video of Rodriguez moments later as he sat on the ground dazed, his face bloodied. The witness said the assailant struck him several times on the head with a brick. Three or four men reportedly also joined the attack.

The Sheriff’s Department says the motive remains unknown.

Jones remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

