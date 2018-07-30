Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Legislators: Utility knew of woes before new law

July 30, 2018 2:06 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on a hearing over failed nuclear plants in South Carolina (all times local):

2 p.m.

Attorneys for state lawmakers say a troubled South Carolina power company knew of the potential for financial problems following a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction failure well ahead of state lawmakers’ passage of a temporary cut to help ratepayers.

The assertions came out Monday during testimony from SCANA chief financial officer Iris Griffin in a hearing that’s part of the utility’s lawsuit seeking to stop the rate cut. Pointing to a report from late 2017, attorney Bobby Stepp noted SCE&G had “uncertainty” about its ability to recover $5 billion in costs well before the rate cut.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

SCE&G and parent company SCANA Corp. are suing to stop regulators from implementing a 15 percent temporary rate cut passed in June. Unless a federal judge intervenes, the cut will be out on bills starting next week.

Ratepayers have already paid more than $2 billion toward the failed project.

___

11:25 a.m.

Attorneys for a beleaguered South Carolina power company say state lawmakers unconstitutionally punished the utility with a retroactive rate cut passed in the wake of a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction debacle.

David Balser argued in court Monday that his client, South Carolina Electric & Gas, was targeted by legislators angry over the expensive failure of plans for two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

SCE&G and its parent company SCANA Corp. are suing to stop regulators from implementing a 15 percent temporary rate cut passed in June. Unless a federal judge intervenes, the cut will be out on bills starting next week.

Ratepayers have already paid more than $2 billion toward the failed project.

An attorney for the state Senate, Matthew Richardson, pointed out SCANA paid $80 million to shareholders for three quarters after the project ended.

___

6:25 a.m.

A utility in South Carolina is preparing to tell a federal judge why customers should keep paying for the multi-billion-dollar failure of its nuclear project.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in Columbia. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. is suing the Public Service Commission, seeking to stop implementation of a law slashing rates by 15 percent.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project last year following the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse.

SCE&G ratepayers have already paid more than $2 billion toward the company’s debt.

The utility says the law allowing the temporary rate cut to take effect in August is unconstitutional.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington