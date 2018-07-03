The Latest: Nevada switches drug to be used in execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Nevada’s plan for its first execution since 2006 (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Nevada prison officials plan to substitute one sedative for another, and use two other drugs never before used in executions when the state conducts its first execution in 12 years. The lethal injection is set for July 11.

A death penalty protocol released Tuesday calls for using midazolam (mid-AHZ’-oh-lam) to sedate inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, then fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — followed by the muscle paralyzing drug cisatracurium (sis-at-rah-KYUR’-ee-um).

The paralytic was the focus of a court challenge that the state Supreme Court rejected in May on procedural grounds.

Dozier is a twice-convicted murderer who says he wants to die and has suspended any appeals of his case.

Officials plan to substitute midazolam for expired stocks of diazepam (di-AHZ’-uh-pam), commonly known as Valium.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada filed a lawsuit Tuesday complaining that the protocol hadn’t been made public sooner and that there isn’t more time to review the safety and legality of the execution plan.

____

11:50 a.m.

An advocacy group wants a state court to order prison officials to reveal the drug regimen and plans for the scheduled lethal injection next week of the first inmate to be executed in Nevada since 2006.

A prisons official responded Tuesday that an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit will be moot, because the execution protocol is due to be made public by the end of the day.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina says state law only requires the information to be released a week ahead of time.

The ACLU isn’t asking a judge to stop the scheduled July 11 execution of Scott Dozier.

But ACLU lawyer Amy Rose says time is short and the public deserves answers to questions about the safety and legality of the execution plan.

