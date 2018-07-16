Listen Live Sports

The Latest: NRA endorses Kansas Gov. Colyer in GOP primary

July 16, 2018 5:06 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Republican primary race for governor in Kansas (all times local):

3:54 p.m.

The National Rifle Association has endorsed Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer in his Republican primary race against a field that includes Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

But Kobach touted his own endorsement Monday by Gun Owners of America. The group describes itself as a “no-compromise” gun-rights organization.

Colyer released a copy of a letter Monday from the NRA’s political action committee backing Colyer and giving him an “A” rating.

The letter became public shortly after Kobach announced his endorsement.

Colyer and Kobach have both portrayed themselves in their Aug. 7 primary race as strong supporters of gun rights. Gun-rights advocates are a key part of the Kansas GOP’s base.

Kobach rides in parades in a jeep painted with a U.S. flag design with a replica machine gun on back.

___

10:55 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has endorsed Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer as Colyer faces a crowded Republican primary featuring a serious challenge on his right.

Colyer announced the endorsement Monday. Walker said in a statement that he is backing Colyer in his bid to stay in office because Colyer has shown “real commonsense, conservative leadership.”

Walker is among the nation’s most prominent Republican governors and is seeking a third term this year in Wisconsin. He is a former Republican Governors Association chairman.

Colyer is in a contentious race in the state’s Aug. 7 primary. The field includes conservative firebrand and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach has advised President Donald Trump and Walker’s endorsement of Colyer came a day before a planned Kobach fundraiser in Wichita with Donald Trump Jr.

