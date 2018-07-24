Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump hints he’s ready to make new Iran deal

July 24, 2018 1:27 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Missouri (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Iran “is not the same country” since he withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and he’s ready to deal.

The president says at the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City, Missouri that he’s “ready to make a real deal” with Iran, not like the nuclear deal agreed to during the Obama administration.

Trump’s words on Iran come after his explosive Twitter threat to Iran’s leader late Sunday.

Trump tweeted Sunday that if Iran threatened the U.S. it would “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

It’s less than two weeks before the administration expects to begin re-imposing sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

9:36 a.m.

President Donald Trump is addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday, pointing to his support for the nation’s veterans as his new VA secretary begins his work.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Trump was speaking at the annual VFW convention in Kansas City, where he’s expected to highlight his work to increase the number of veterans who are able to see the doctor of their choice.

The Senate confirmed Pentagon official Robert Wilkie to be the new secretary of Veterans Affairs on Monday night. Wilkie has insisted that he won’t privatize the VA despite concerns raised by Democrats.

Trump is also raising money for Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is challenging Sen. Claire McCaskill in a race that’s key to Republican efforts to maintain their Senate majority.

