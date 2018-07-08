The Latest: Trump says he’s ‘very close’ to court decision

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his deliberations about picking a newe Supreme Court justice.(all times local):

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is still deliberating his decision on a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy as his self-imposed deadline for an announcement nears.

Trump said: he’s “very close to making a final decision” and he believes this person will do a great job.” Trump made the comments Sunday afternoon as he prepared to return to Washington from a weekend at his New Jersey golf club. Asked by reporters how many people were being considered, the president said: “Let’s say it’s the four people … they’re excellent, every one.”

While Trump didn’t name the four, top contenders for the role have included federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

___

10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after a weekend of deliberation at his New Jersey golf club.

A person with knowledge of the president’s thinking said Sunday that Trump has not yet communicated a final choice. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump has spent the weekend discussing his options with allies amid frenzied last-minute lobbying. Trump will announce his pick Monday night.

Top contenders for the role are federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Roy Blunt said Sunday that they believe any of the four could get confirmed by the GOP-majority Senate.

